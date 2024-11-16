Star Trek Storylines That Became Unwatchable With Age

Gene Roddenberry's optimistic space opera "Star Trek" debuted in September 1966, and it wasn't a hit. "Star Trek," while visually striking enough to warrant stories in TV guide, struggled through its first few years, rarely bringing in the types of blockbuster numbers that NBC would have liked. Indeed, many Trekkies can tell you that "Star Trek" only lasted into its third season thanks to a concerted letter-writing campaign from fans, begging that it be kept on the air. "Star Trek" wouldn't become popular until it was in syndication in the 1970s. Reruns allowed a new audience of obsessives to discover it, and eventually, "Star Trek" conventions began to form. "Star Trek" has been a pop phenomenon ever since.

But like any long-running pop phenomenon, sometimes the creators run low on ideas. Indeed, longtime watchers of "Star Trek" can likely point to entire seasons where the screenwriters were wrestling with stories, trying to get something, anything on screen before the week was up. A lot of "Star Trek" plots don't make sense upon their 50th viewings, and Trekkies have made an entire cottage industry over nitpicking.

And, because the franchise is 58 years old (as of 2024), not all the stories are going to have aged well. Indeed, multiple episodes are regularly lambasted by Trekkies as the worst the franchise has to offer, sometimes because they no longer reflect the values of the modern day, and sometimes because they had bad values that only become worse in retrospect. Here are five examples of "Star Trek" stories that aged poorly.