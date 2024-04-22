One Of The Most Important, And Undersung, Figures In Star Trek History Has Passed Away

John Trimble, longtime Trekkie and fan advocate, passed away on April 19, 2024. He was 87 years old. The world of "Star Trek" owes the man a debt.

Bjo and John Trimble were Trekkies from the very start. Indeed, the married couple were early adopters of "Star Trek," becoming enamored of the series before the word "Trekkies" had even become a part of the fan lexicon. Trimble met Betty JoAnn Conway through the fan networks first set up by genre-movie ultra-booster Forrest J Ackerman, having first conversed while hiding underneath a grand piano at Ackerman's house during a party. They were married for 64 years.

Back in the 1960s, sci-fi and fantasy fan networks were achieved solely through the mail, and Trekkies would communicate almost exclusively through letters columns printed in the backs of sci-fi magazines (a model first invented by Hugo Guernsback back in 1926). More enterprising fans would author and print their own fanzines, which they would mail to other fans, or drive around town and distribute by hand.

The Trimbles were among those enterprising fans. They loved "Star Trek," and had made themselves familiar with the goings-on in NBC production offices, just so they could keep an eye on their favorite show. When the Trimbles learned that ratings were flagging at the end of the show's second season — in March 1968 — Bjo and John launched a letter-writing campaign to keep the series on the air. They wrote a letter explaining the situation, printed out 150 copies on an old mimeograph machine, and mailed them out to all the most influential fans in their circle. Each one of them was asked, chain-letter style, to send out ten copies of the letter to ten others, those ten would print out ten more, and so on.