NBC Accused Gene Roddenberry Of Master Manipulation In Pursuit Of Star Trek Season 3

As most readers probably know, "Star Trek" was rather unpopular during its initial run in 1966. It staggered through its three seasons, and in 1969, the show went off the air, presumably for good. Thanks to some pretty sweetheart syndication deals made after cancelation, however, reruns of "Star Trek" aired in most markets throughout the 1970s. It was during this time that its cult began to grow. In January of 1972, the very first "Star Trek" convention was held in New York, and the show's legend was sealed. Show creator Gene Roddenberry would frequently appear at these conventions to talk with fans and discuss the show's philosophy. It was during these lectures that Roddenberry and the fans, kind of working together, began to properly make a record of Trek's utopian ideals. It wouldn't be until the development of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" almost 20 years later that a purer version of Roddenberry's vision would make it to the screen.

Of course, audiences may have been treated to that vision years earlier. Naturally, Roddenberry didn't want "Star Trek" to go off the air in 1969; he was proud of his show and wanted it to be successful. But it seems ratings were low, costs were high, and NBC didn't care; the studio's executives thought disparagingly that "Star Trek" was for 12-year-olds. By the end of the second season, it was pretty clear that "Star Trek" was doomed.

According to the book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek: The First 25 Years," edited by Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman, Roddenberry rallied what few fans the show had and — like in "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" — sparked a grassroots letter-writing campaign to save the show.

NBC hated that.