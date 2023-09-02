Star Trek's Temporal Cold War And Its Messy Behind-The-Scenes Origins Explained

"Star Trek: Enterprise" was originally intended to be a lot more low-tech than it was. "Enterprise" is set roughly a century prior to the original "Star Trek," and show co-creator Brannon Braga initially conceived of a series that was a lot more earthbound. There were to be no transporters, no phasers, and — perhaps most controversially — no trekking. Braga wanted the bulk of the show's first season to take place entirely on Earth as the Enterprise is built and humanity prepares for its first extended mission into space. Paramount, however, didn't like Braga's ideas, feeling that the Enterprise needed to be launched in the pilot. Also transporters. Also phasers. Recognizable Trek iconography was required. Braga reached a compromise by including transporters, but stating that it was still a new technology unsafe for human use. And, yes, Enterprise officers carried phasers.

Paramount wasn't happy with just those cosmetic additions, however. They wanted their new sci-fi series to be way more futuristic; shining lights and fantastical technologies (beyond mere starships) were a must. This led the show's writers to invent a complicated — and not particularly beloved — time travel plot wherein agents from the distant future were visiting the 22nd century to engage in a Temporal Cold War.

The plot got far more complicated and involved a genetically enhanced species called the Suliban taking orders from a shadowy, disguised figure (voiced by Jame Horan) from the 31st century. This figure is never identified.

The creators of "Enterprise" discuss the Temporal Cold War in the invaluable oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross.