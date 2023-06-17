Jonathan Frakes Wants A Racist Episode Of Star Trek: The Next Generation Removed From Streaming

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" infamously got off to a rough start. The cast was great and the premise of the show was first-rate, but thanks to a lot of drama behind the scenes — Gene Roddenberry's personal lawyer reportedly rewrote scripts after they had been approved — a lot of the stories suffered. Sometimes a script began with a good idea, but was rewritten into oblivion, emerging as bland, confusing, bad, or, in the case of "Code of Honor," chock full of unfortunate racial stereotypes.

"Code of Honor" (October 12, 1987) follows the Enterprise-D to the planet of Ligon II, where the inhabitants, audiences are told, abide by a strict [insert episode title]. In an unwise creative choice, the Ligonians were dressed to resemble, essentially, "African tribesmen" stereotypes straight out of a 1940s theatrical serial. The Ligonian king Lutan (Jessie Lawrence Ferguson) would kidnap Lieutenant Tasha Yar (Denise Crosby) and force her to fight his wife Yareena (Karole Selmon) in a duel to the death. In addition to the stereotypes, there is a lot of sexist language in "Code of Honor" wherein Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) plays along with Lutan's misogyny. It's one of the low points of the series.

The cast even felt that way at the time. In a 2012 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Stewart noted that the series didn't get good until its second season, and cited "Code of Honor" as evidence. Jonathan Frakes, who played Commander Riker on "Next Generation" has remained negative about the episode as well, telling Trek Nation in 2007 that he wanted to see the episode struck from reruns and from home video. In 2023, Frakes repeated that sentiment with TrekMovie, finding it surprising that the episode hadn't been removed from rotation already.