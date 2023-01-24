Jonathan Frakes Doesn't Have Much Hope For Another Star Trek Movie: 'TV Is The Future'

Of all the actors to have appeared on "Star Trek," Jonathan Frakes might be the most prolific director. Throughout the franchise's history, at least since the days of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," actors have often stepped into the director's chair, helming multiple episodes. Frakes, however, managed to find a whole second career in directing, and has, to date, directed 25 episodes of Trek across its various iterations. Frakes also directed 10 episodes of "The Librarians," 13 episodes of "Leverage," and dozens of episodes from other shows. Frakes also broke into making feature films with "Star Trek: First Contact," and "Star Trek: Insurrection," as well as the brightly colored kid adventure films "Clockstoppers" and "Thunderbirds."

Having worked on both film and television, Frakes may be uniquely qualified to comment on which medium is most appropriate for "Star Trek." It might be worth mentioning that "Star Trek" has always functioned better on the small screen than the large. While "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" is suffused with a cinematic grandeur that couldn't play on a TV, and films like "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" and "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" are hearty and worthy entertainments, the franchise at large has always gathered more power as a collection of televised, miniature morality plays. Large-scale action spectacle has never been it's strong suit.

In the latest issue of SFX Magazine, Frakes talked about "Star Trek," and the future of the "Star Trek" enterprise. Even with a few movies under his belt, even Frakes seems to sense that the future pf "Star Trek" is at home, not in theaters.