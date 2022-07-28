Why The Quentin Tarantino Star Trek Movie Never Got Made

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino had a "Star Trek" film in the works. It was likely going to be an R-rated story set in the universe that started back in 1966 with the original "Star Trek" series, and many fans were curious to see what a darker voice like Tarantino's could bring to a franchise that has so far stayed firmly on the PG side of things. As of the time of writing, though it looks like Tarantino's "Star Trek" movie is dead, Jim.

Back in 2017, Deadline reported that a new film in the franchise was a possibility, with Tarantino coming up with the story and possibly directing, and J.J. Abrams producing. The article said the duo were waiting for a script before a deal was made, but that sources had them setting up a writers room in anticipation of the project.

At that time, Tarantino was working on casting "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood." Tarantino has frequently said that he would only direct 10 films, and "Once" was his ninth (he considers "Kill Bill Vol. 1" and "Kill Bill Vol. 2" to be a single movie). Had he directed "Star Trek," that would have made his tenth film part of a franchise, not an original story, which didn't seem like a very Tarantino thing to do. And it seems like Tarantino's loss of interest in directing was the nail in the coffin for a "Star Trek" movie that would have apparently been "'Pulp Fiction' ... in space!"