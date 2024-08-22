The 5 Worst Episodes Of Star Trek: The Original Series, Ranked

In the "Futurama" episode "Where No Fan Has Gone Before" (April 21, 2002), the hapless Fry (Billy West) learns that "Star Trek" has been banned in the 31st century. He visits the severed head of Leonard Nimoy, kept alive in a jar of fluid, hoping to learn more about the fate of "Star Trek." Nimoy, knowing about the ban, initially pleads ignorance. Fry, trying to remind him, describes "Star Trek" as a 1960s TV that had "76 episodes. About 30 good ones."

Nimoy eventually confesses to remembering "Star Trek," but Fry's description of the show's quality isn't wholly unfair. Gene Roddenberry's original "Star Trek" series had many highs, providing popular sci-fi with some of its most indelible images. Additionally, its vision of a country-less, money-free, diplomacy-forward, anti-colonialist future inspired many to be optimistic about things to come. But it can also be true that the show churned out more than its share of stinkers. "Star Trek" is a cultural phenomenon, yes, but even deep-cut Trekkies will admit that it could get incredibly silly, and even downright absurd, when given the chance.

All the popular criticisms of the show — its low budgets, its tendency toward hippie-free-love nonsense, its 1960s overacting — are legitimate. Trekkies, you might find, are often willing to admit and even lambaste the show's weaker episodes. We can love something at the same time we prod it.

In that spirit, here are the five worst episodes of the original "Star Trek." And, boy howdy, are some of these terrible.