Futurama's Billy West Got A Confusing Call From William Shatner About The Show

The "Futurama" episode "Where No Fan Has Gone Before" (April 21, 2002) introduced an interesting wrinkle to the universe. It seems that in the early 31st century, all of "Star Trek" had been banned, and one could be arrested merely for saying the words "Star Trek" in public. Fry (Billy West) mentions in a video store (which will exist again, it seems) that the first six "Star Trek" movies average out to "pretty good." Everyone in the store immediately drops to the floor and Fry is quickly bundled out by his friends.

It seems that, in the future, "Star Trek" fandom had become so intense that it mushroomed into a full-blown religion all its own. In the years after its formation, the Trekkie religion quickly became violent, with various schisms forming within the church. Imagine old-school Trekkies getting into bitter arguments with the fans of "Star Trek: Discovery," but with gunplay. Fry, a closet Trekkie this whole time, is outraged to hear what happened and insists on reintroducing "Star Trek" to the world. Luckily, the cast of "Star Trek" is still alive thanks to their heads being stored in jars. Fry gathers up Leonard Nimoy's head and travels to a distant planet where the last remaining copies of the original "Star Trek" series are said to lie.

Nimoy plays himself in the episode, as do Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, William Shatner, and George Takei. DeForest Kelley, sadly, had already passed away, but appears in animated form. James Doohan refused to appear in "Futurama," so he was cheekily replaced by a new character named Welshy.

Prior to the recording of the episode, however, West recalls receiving a phone call from Shatner that was truly baffling. West related the story at a live "Futurama" celebration in 2021.