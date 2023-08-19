Futurama's Billy West Got A Confusing Call From William Shatner About The Show
The "Futurama" episode "Where No Fan Has Gone Before" (April 21, 2002) introduced an interesting wrinkle to the universe. It seems that in the early 31st century, all of "Star Trek" had been banned, and one could be arrested merely for saying the words "Star Trek" in public. Fry (Billy West) mentions in a video store (which will exist again, it seems) that the first six "Star Trek" movies average out to "pretty good." Everyone in the store immediately drops to the floor and Fry is quickly bundled out by his friends.
It seems that, in the future, "Star Trek" fandom had become so intense that it mushroomed into a full-blown religion all its own. In the years after its formation, the Trekkie religion quickly became violent, with various schisms forming within the church. Imagine old-school Trekkies getting into bitter arguments with the fans of "Star Trek: Discovery," but with gunplay. Fry, a closet Trekkie this whole time, is outraged to hear what happened and insists on reintroducing "Star Trek" to the world. Luckily, the cast of "Star Trek" is still alive thanks to their heads being stored in jars. Fry gathers up Leonard Nimoy's head and travels to a distant planet where the last remaining copies of the original "Star Trek" series are said to lie.
Nimoy plays himself in the episode, as do Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, William Shatner, and George Takei. DeForest Kelley, sadly, had already passed away, but appears in animated form. James Doohan refused to appear in "Futurama," so he was cheekily replaced by a new character named Welshy.
Prior to the recording of the episode, however, West recalls receiving a phone call from Shatner that was truly baffling. West related the story at a live "Futurama" celebration in 2021.
Anyone can do Shatner
When West first got a call from William Shatner, he immediately assumed it was a prank. West was sitting right next to his "Futurama" co-star Maurice LaMarche and pointed out that LaMarche, as well as any number of other talented voice actors he knew, could do a decent enough Shatner impersonation to throw him off. But, no, this was the genuine article. Did someone assume that West and Shatner had met back in the 1990s when West regularly appeared on "The Howard Stern Show?" He said:
"[Shatner] called me. His assistant called me. And I don't know how this was set up; I guess you guys [show creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen] thought I knew him from, like, the Stern show or something. And I did mention that. But the next thing you know his assistant calls me, 'Uh, William Shatner is ready to speak to you.' Do you know how many people I know in my life that are so capable of pulling an adequate and gorgeous prank like that? [Pointing at Maurice LaMarche] You know, it would've been you!"
LaMarche, of course, could very well have impersonated Shatner, as he has done so many times in the past. One can find amusing clips of LaMarche reading the lyrics to "Killer Queen" as both Shatner and Christopher Walken. There is also an sanity-testing video podcast online wherein LaMarche and master impressionist Kevin Pollak perform dueling Shatners.
West himself also does a pretty good Shatner, as the "Futurama" character of Zapp Brannigan, whom West plays, was modeled after the famed Canadian "Star Trek" actor. He related his conversation switching back and forth between his own voice and Shatner's.
Shatner, but not as Shatner
West tried to figure out what Shatner wanted. He said:
"But he went, he said, 'Mr. West' (I can't do it so please forgive me). But I said, 'Mr. Shatner.' And he said, 'Alright, listen. I sort of understand this thing. That you want me to be Shatner.' And I said, 'Well, yeah.' And he said, 'But I don't ...' you know, he didn't want to, kind of, do that. He wanted to just figure out a new way to go, not as Shatner. Maybe as Kirk or whoever."
West intuited that Shatner assumed that the makers of "Futurama" intended to deride him. West assured Shatner that was not the case and that "Where No Fan Has Gone Before" would be a clever but respectful satire. The gentle jibes were to be affectionate. West soon realized that Shatner may not have read the script, seeking instead a testimonial from the cast:
"I said, 'Listen, you're not going to get the treatment here. You know, we're not out to parody you or do anything like that.' I said, 'This show has more layers than an onion and it's so cool and I hope you've gotten to see it.' He says, 'But did you read the script?' And to me, that meant he didn't. So he was kind of trying to tell me what it was, or have me tell him what it was. And I didn't know [...] I kept thinking to myself, 'I'm talking to TJ Hooker! You know, the Promise Margarine guy in the '70s.'"
West, it was instantly pointed out, may be one of the only people left on Earth who remembers the Promise Margarine ad campaign from 1974. It was an odd way to be starstruck.