How President Eisenhower's Funeral Blocked Star Trek From Winning An Emmy

The final episode of the original "Star Trek," an episode called "Turnabout Intruder," aired on June 3, 1969. It was an inauspicious end for the now-celebrated sci-fi series, as the episode was, by its very construct, blazingly sexist. In the episode, Sandra Smith played Dr. Janice Lester, an ex-lover of Captain Kirk (William Shatner) who uses an eerie new technology to shunt her consciousness into Kirk's body and put Kirk's consciousness into her own. She aims to impersonate Kirk because she was never able to attain the rank of captain herself. This is the only time in "Star Trek" history where it is said that women were, by Starfleet's own rules, not allowed to be captains. Additionally, there are several lines of dialogue about how Lester's female emotions are clearly getting in the way of her judgment, and how she resents her own sex.

This has thankfully been ignored by all modern "Star Trek" writers.

One might be tempted to see the resentment of one's imposed gender roles as a chance to criticize the way gender expectations are shaped by unfair social norms, or perhaps even see a transgender metaphor in Dr. Lester's comfort in the body of a man, but I assure readers that "Turnabout Intruder" has no progressive themes on its mind. It was clearly written for sexist reasons by sexist men. Show creator Gene Roddenberry himself wrote the story, and he was notoriously backward when it came to women.

The best thing about "Turnabout Intruder" is Shatner's performance. The premise may be icky, but Shatner gives a striking performance when he is possessed by the mind of Dr. Lester, changing his speech and mannerisms in a way that instantly communicates that he is someone else. Shatner could have received an Emmy.

But then President Eisenhower died.