Star Trek's Infamous Spock's Brain Episode Was A Sneaky Dig At NBC Itself

Often considered one of the worst episodes of "Star Trek," "Spock's Brain" (September 20, 1968) boasted a story wherein a species of low-intelligence aliens infiltrate the U.S.S. Enterprise, sedate everyone on board, and steal the grey matter belonging to Spock (Leonard Nimoy) for nefarious purposes. It will later be revealed that Spock's brain was required to power a super-computer on a nearby planet and that the computer could temporarily inject complex information and skills into people's heads. The crew of the Enterprise outfit Spock's brainless body with a temporary brain-like machine, and they can pilot him via remote control.

Eventually, Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) will be injected — via the supercomputer — with knowledge of how to surgically return Spock's brain to his body. When McCoy runs out of knowledge partway through the operation, the now-conscious Spock talks him the rest of the way through. "Spock's Brain" is farfetched and silly, even by Trek standards.

"Spock's Brain" was directed by Marc Daniels, and he is not particularly proud. In the oral history book "Captains' Logs: The Unauthorized Complete Trek Voyages" edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Daniels and longtime Trek writer David Gerrold talked about "Spock's Brain" and they concluded that the episode was meant to function as a wry satire, a goose to the serious-minded NBC execs — or perhaps Gene Roddenberry himself — who were all taking the show too seriously. William Shatner also noted the episode's symbolism in his 2009 autobiography "Up Till Now." Surely, Shatner thought, something was being stated outright in a story about a machine searching for a brain.