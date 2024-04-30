DeForest Kelley Made A Change To Star Trek's Dr. McCoy In The Voyage Home

It's unlikely that any of the actors who appeared on "Star Trek" in 1966 would assume they would be playing the same roles 18 years later, but "Star Trek" has had a curious habit of longevity. Each time the franchise dies out, the landscape shifts and the series is revived. That's certainly what happened in 1979 with the release of "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" (which isn't boring, despite its reputation). After the original series was canceled in 1969, it was put into eternal syndication, allowing new audiences to find it for years thereafter. Trek conventions began in earnest in the mid-1970s, interest was renewed, and, lo, "Star Trek" returned. Sequel movies were put into production, and by 1986, the franchise released Leonard Nimoy's "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home," the biggest hit in all of "Star Trek" until the release of J.J. Abrams' film in 2009.

Also by 1986, the characters had aged from their mid-30s to their mid-50s, and the cast had to consider the long careers of Starfleet officers. They were clearly eager to keep serving together but were now sporting higher ranks and were perhaps even aging out of the space adventure game. If you ask me, "The Voyage Home" still should have ended with the heroes all being drummed out of Starfleet for their many transgressions.

Back in 2014, StarTrek.com unearthed a 1986 audio interview with DeForest Kelley, who had played Dr. McCoy on and off for essentially two decades at that point. In the interview, the actor commented on the progress Dr. McCoy had made since the early days, and how large character developments had to be made from film to film, as opposed to the incremental character development he worked on during a weekly TV series. Notably, he said, Dr. McCoy had mellowed out a lot.