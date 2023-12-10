The Exact Moment Star Trek's Walter Koenig Knew The Original Series Was Done For

Walter Koenig came to "Star Trek" in only its second season, but he is part of the series' legacy thanks to his role as Ensign Pavel Chekov (not to mention being one of the few major "The Original Series" actors still with us). An American TV show featuring a Russian character as a good guy during the height of the Cold War? That was just one of the ways that "Star Trek" pushed the envelope.

Unfortunately, as you Trekkies reading know, "Star Trek" lasted only two more years after Koenig joined the cast in 1967; NBC canceled the show due to low ratings and the last episode first aired on June 3, 1969. That cancellation wasn't the end for "Star Trek" — it's a full-blown media franchise now — but it seemed like it was at the time.

Recently interviewed by TrekMovie.com, Koenig claims he knew well ahead of time that "Star Trek" wouldn't be making it past season 3:

"In the third season, Jimmy [Doohan], George [Takei], and I did a shoot. We went on a magazine shoot for Kids magazine, it was either Teen or 16 or Fave or something ... But while we were there, while we were astraddle the horse, we got news that guess what, we were being changed: Our showtime in the third season was not going to be eight o'clock Monday night. It was going to be 10 o'clock Friday night. As soon as I heard that — I mean, I was still astride my horse—and I knew [that] was it, that we were done."

Koenig highlights a phenomenon — or curse — in network television: the Friday night death slot.