Star Trek III: The Search For Spock Cost The World A Full-Blown Khan Spinoff

Khan Noonien Singh's trajectory as a fictional character is the opposite of his in-universe life story. He was once a superhuman tyrant who ruled much of the Earth — after being overthrown, he fled to space aboard the SS Botany Bay. Upon reawakening, he was bested twice by James T. Kirk and died failing to avenge himself. For audiences though, Khan went from a villain of the week (in the "Star Trek" episode "Space Seed") to the greatest of all "Trek" villains thanks to his reappearance in the film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan."

Before "The Wrath of Khan," however, "Star Trek" was in trouble. "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" underwhelmed, Paramount was hesitant about a sequel, and Leonard Nimoy had to be convinced to return as Spock. That's why the film famously ends with his character dying — except, during shooting, Nimoy changed his mind about exiting. Thus, when "The Wrath of Khan" ended up being a success, the sequel — "The Search for Spock" — was all about bringing back the late Vulcan. Nimoy even directed the movie and the subsequent fourth film, "The Voyage Home."

This wasn't the only plan Paramount had, though. According to the "Star Trek" oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission" by Edward Gross and Mark Altman, there were plans to take the franchise in a different direction — one that looked backward in a more literal way.

"Search for Spock" Unit Publicist Eddie Egan told Gross and Altman that Harve Bennett, who co-wrote both "Wrath of Khan" and "Search for Spock," wanted to do a prequel spin-off chronicling Khan's life between his debut in "Space Seed" and his return in "The Wrath of Khan."