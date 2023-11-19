Why Leonard Nimoy Nearly Refused To Play Spock In Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan

The "Star Trek" movie franchise was almost a one-and-done fiasco. Paramount had the highest of hopes when they released "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" on December 7, 1979, and, at first, it appeared as though their commercial expectations would be exceeded. The film scored the biggest opening of the year with a gross of $11.9 million (slightly better than the openings for "Alien" and "Moonraker"), but mixed reviews and ho-hum word of mouth (particularly from non-fans) kept it from being the runaway blockbuster it needed to be given its then exorbitant $44 million budget. It wound up being the fourth highest grossing film of 1979 behind "Kramer vs. Kramer," "The Amityville Horror" and "Rocky II").

The film's primary problem was its length and lack of action. At 132 minutes, Robert Wise's movie kind of lumbered; there are long, reverent shots of the U.S.S. Enterprise that, for many in the audience, quickly went from awe-inspiring to tedious. Viewers who were clamoring for the gee-whiz vitality of George Lucas' "Star Wars" felt bored, and lost interest in a plot that valued smarts over space-bound dogfights (though it does have its ardent defenders).

Still, "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" was successful enough to merit a sequel, albeit one that would be made on a far more sensible budget. But as the producers began developing the project, a massive problem emerged: Leonard Nimoy wanted no part of it.