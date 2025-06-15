Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Review: The Best Trek In Decades Doesn't Miss A Beat

For 60 years, "Star Trek" has stubbornly and steadfastly refused to be a single thing. Ask three fans what they treasure about Gene Roddenberry's science fiction universe and you'll likely get very different answers, probably delivered at great, rambling length. It's the kind of world that was built to inspire a deep passion — it's wide enough to get lost in, deep enough to continuously fascinate, and inconsistent enough to keep everyone complaining and nitpicking as only true lovers could.

The beautiful and inspiring thing about "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is how it threads the needle. Yes, it's a prequel series that's set in a specific time and place and has to continuously bend over backwards to fit established canon, but it does so with such gentle, easygoing grace that newcomers can enjoy it without issue. At no point does it it seem to be trying too hard to appeal to old school fans and newbies alike, even as it does so with aplomb. It's a series devoid of flop sweat. It's rare to watch any TV show and experience a sense of pure, exuberant joy. Not just over the storytelling and the characters, but at the sheer cleverness of how it respects and adores the universe in which it is set. This is a show designed to appeal to those three fans described above in equal measure.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3 doesn't pause or stumble for even a second, taking the momentum of the staggering, funny, and invigorating second season and sprinting forward with the confidence of a show that knows it's as good as it is. Previous seasons established this as a best "Trek" series since the '90s (with all due respect to the wonderful "Star Trek: Lower Decks"), and season 3 is like a seasoned athlete at the top of his game. Damn, he's good, and too charming and humble to even remotely dislike.