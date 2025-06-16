Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Producers Have A Genius Plan To Keep The Show Alive (Kind Of) [Exclusive]

Like many "Star Trek" series before it, each episode of "Strange New Worlds" begins with a voiceover narration from the show's captain laying out the parameters of the USS Enterprise's five-year mission: These are the voyages, to boldly go, etc. And every week for these past two seasons (and soon to be three, as /Film's Jacob Hall reviewed here), that has felt like the fulfillment of a promise that "The Original Series" teed up for fans. Famously, that series never got a chance to actually show us all five years of Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock's deep-space mission, as NBC ultimately canceled the OG "Star Trek" after three seasons. "Strange New Worlds" will thankfully avoid that fate, now that we know it will be running for a total of five seasons. However, that doesn't mean the producers behind this success aren't already looking ahead to what the future of "Trek" may be once this is all said and done.

The news that "Strange New Worlds" will be ending with its fifth season came as a shock to most, but it's safe to say that it came as an even bigger one to the show's cast and crew themselves. /Film had the chance to attend the season 3 premiere of "Strange New Worlds" in New York City, where we talked to two-thirds of the main trio responsible for the series' critical acclaim and widespread love among Trekkies: executive producer/co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman and executive producer/co-showrunner/writer Henry Alonso Myers. (Longtime "Trek" producer and overseer Alex Kurtzman was unable to attend.) When asked what made now the right time to announce the beginning of the end, Goldsman responded:

"It just happened. The truth is, we have been, from the beginning, hoping for a five year mission. And that was the plan, but you also have to not wear out your welcome. And the folks who determine whether or not you wear out your welcome [are the ones] who pay. And so, they gave us this abbreviated fifth season right on the heels of giving us a fourth season. Nothing stays a secret."

Reading between the lines, it's clear that the decision to end things this way came more so at Paramount's behest than that of the show's creative team. Despite the bittersweet news, however, Goldsman and Myers see reason for optimism. Once this chapter closes, it seems possible an even more exciting one may open.