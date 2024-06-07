Starfleet Academy's Official Place On The Star Trek Timeline Explained

In the "Star Trek: Discovery" episode "All Is Possible" (December 9, 2021), Lieutenant Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman) led a dangerous away mission with several Starfleet cadets. Although Tilly was still a little bashful, she carried herself well as a commanding officer, mostly because she was still hopeful and positive about what Starfleet Academy has to offer the future. It should be remembered that the U.S.S. Discovery had, at this point in the series, been thrown forward in time over nine centuries into a future where the Federation had shrunk to a tiny, secret organization, and Starfleet Academy barely existed anymore.

At the end of "All Is Possible," Tilly was offered a teaching position at the newly-regrown space college, and she accepted.

That was the last time we saw Starfleet Academy.

In March 2023, Paramount announced a new series called "Starfleet Academy," a show to be set at the Federation's most venerable college. As of this writing, few details have been revealed about the new series, other than the casting of Holly Hunter in a central role. Trekkies have pondered what a Starfleet Academy series would look like, as the school has previously only been explored in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," both set in the 24th century. It also served as a central setting of J.J. Abram's 2009 "Star Trek" film, set in the 23rd century. When exactly will the new show take place? And will it still be located in San Francisco, the school's traditional location?

"Star Trek" head honcho Alex Kurtzman recently spoke with the Los Angeles Times about "Starfleet Academy," and he cleared up a few details. He confirmed that, yes, "Starfleet Academy" will continue the arc established in "All Is Possible," placing it squarely in the late 32nd century.