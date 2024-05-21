Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Series Has Found Its Captain In An Oscar-Winning Actress

"Star Trek" has just added a new captain to Starfleet's prestigious ranks, and she's definitely worthy of wearing the uniform. Even as the franchise is undergoing some change on the television side of things, as "Discovery" speeds headlong towards its last couple of episodes in its final season and the animated "Lower Decks" is similarly coming to a close, fans will have another new series to look forward to — and no less than an Oscar-winning actor is now attached as the lead.

In a tweet posted earlier today from the official account, Paramount announced that "Starfleet Academy" has found its captain in Holly Hunter. Her character will actually serve as both "captain and chancellor" for the new Paramount+ streaming series, which was first revealed to be in the works back in March of 2023 and is set to depict the famous space-faring school for new Starfleet officers-in-training. It will serve as a spin-off show from "Discovery," which is currently taking place in the 32nd Century and will follow new students (presumably under the tutelage of Mary Wiseman's Tilly) as they help establish a new generation of Starfleet. "Trek" veteran Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau will serve as co-showrunners, and released the following statement about the news: