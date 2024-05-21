Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Series Has Found Its Captain In An Oscar-Winning Actress
"Star Trek" has just added a new captain to Starfleet's prestigious ranks, and she's definitely worthy of wearing the uniform. Even as the franchise is undergoing some change on the television side of things, as "Discovery" speeds headlong towards its last couple of episodes in its final season and the animated "Lower Decks" is similarly coming to a close, fans will have another new series to look forward to — and no less than an Oscar-winning actor is now attached as the lead.
In a tweet posted earlier today from the official account, Paramount announced that "Starfleet Academy" has found its captain in Holly Hunter. Her character will actually serve as both "captain and chancellor" for the new Paramount+ streaming series, which was first revealed to be in the works back in March of 2023 and is set to depict the famous space-faring school for new Starfleet officers-in-training. It will serve as a spin-off show from "Discovery," which is currently taking place in the 32nd Century and will follow new students (presumably under the tutelage of Mary Wiseman's Tilly) as they help establish a new generation of Starfleet. "Trek" veteran Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau will serve as co-showrunners, and released the following statement about the news:
"It feels like we've spent our entire lives watching Holly Hunter be a stone-cold genius. To have her extraordinary authenticity, fearlessness, sense of humor, and across the board brilliance leading the charge on 'Starfleet Academy' is a gift to all of us, and to the enduring legacy of 'Star Trek.'"
Beam us up, Holly Hunter
William Shatner. Patrick Stewart. Avery Brooks. Kate Mulgrew. Chris Pine. Anson Mount. Michelle Yeoh. We can now add Holly Hunter's name to the ranks of talented actors who've portrayed "Star Trek" captains throughout the franchise's existence throughout the decades. Outside of her casting, no new details were revealed as to her character's name, personality, or other information as she's set to star in "Starfleet Academy." What we do know is that the series will feature the single largest set ever created in "Trek" history as it films in Toronto's Pinewood soundstage, depicting the familiar San Francisco location through what was described as, "A sprawling, two-story structure that will include a mess hall, amphitheater, trees, catwalks, multiple classrooms and a striking view of the Golden Gate Bridge in a single, contiguous space."
Variety reports that the series will begin filming later this summer and will feature a cast of new characters who are entirely unfamiliar with the protocols and traditions of Starfleet, adding a new wrinkle to this series that Trekkies have only seen before in very small doses. Hunter, of course, adds a welcome dose of star power with a pretty impressive résumé under her belt, having won an Academy Award for director Jane Campion's brilliant "The Piano" in 1993 and starred in movies such as "Raising Arizona," "Broadcast News," "The Big Sick," and even lending her voice to both "The Incredibles" movies.
No release date has yet been announced for "Starfleet Academy," but be sure to stay tuned to /Film for more updates.