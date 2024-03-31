The Starfleet Academy Series Will Feature The Single Largest Star Trek TV Series Set Ever

It may be going on eight years since a "Star Trek" movie has graced the big screen, but the franchise is arguably more fruitful than it has ever been. Several shows are currently on air, including the much-beloved "Strange New Worlds" as well as "Discovery," which is entering its final season, and plenty more "Trek" is on the way. One of the shows fans have to look forward to in the future is "Starfleet Academy," which will offer a glimpse into the world of the famed school for those who want to boldly go where no man has gone before. And it sounds very much like Paramount is sparing no expense with this particular series.

In a recent cover story for Variety about the future of the franchise, it was revealed that "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" will have the largest single set ever created for a "Star Trek" TV show. Production is due to begin this summer on the show, which was first announced about a year ago. Interestingly enough, it is also described as a YA live-action series, which is another first for the franchise.

Alex Kurtzman, who oversees all of "Trek" TV for Paramount, serves as a co-showrunner and executive producer on the new show alongside Noga Landau. The piece also explains that Kurtzman and production designer Matthew Davies have cooked up quite the central set for the series that will make use of "every inch" of Pinewood Toronto's 45,900 square foot soundstage, which is the largest one in Canada. So yeah, it's big. The academy's atrium is described like this: