Why Star Trek: The Original Series Was Canceled After 3 Seasons

Gene Roddenberry's seminal sci-fi space opera "Star Trek" infamously struggled when it first ran from 1966 to 1969. The show caught a certain amount of attention in the pop mainstream — the image of the pointy-eared Spock, as played by Leonard Nimoy, regularly graced magazines and TV Guides — but the ratings were never terribly high. Indeed, at the end of its second season, NBC was preparing to cancel the series entirely. It was only after a pointed and drive letter-writing campaign that the show was allowed to come back for a third season.

NBC, however, still didn't have much faith in the series, and played an unhelpful scheduling game with "Star Trek." It was going to be slotted in on Monday nights, an amenable time for its youthful audience, but at the last minute, was shunted into a Friday 10 p.m. time slot, one of the least desirable TV times imaginable. What's more, the show's budget was cut from $190,000 an episode to $175,000 an episode, forcing the showrunners to get a little creative with its sci-fi settings. One might notice that multiple episodes of season 3 take place in an open, black soundstage.

It's hard not to accuse NBC of deliberately trying to kill off "Star Trek," but the fact remains that the numbers remained low throughout its tenure. When it was announced that the series would be canceled once and for all at the end of the third season, another letter-writing campaign commenced. Sadly, it wasn't enough this time, and the final episode aired in June 1969.

Despite its relatively brief run, however, that third season proved to be a godsend for "Star Trek" as a franchise. After the show was canceled, it was put into eternal syndication. Only then did it find its audience.