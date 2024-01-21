Leonard Nimoy Changed Star Trek History With One Mysterious Improvised Word

I watch a lot of movies, but even ones that stab at my heart rarely make me tear up. "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" is, to quote Hayley Williams of Paramore, the only exception.

Spock (Leonard Nimoy) dies to save the Enterprise and his comrades, taking a lethal dose of radiation when giving the ship's engine a boost. He passes on after a final conversation with his best friend James Kirk (William Shatner). It's fair to say Nimoy was a better actor than Shatner, yet it's the latter who affects me most here. From the way his voice trembles as he yells Spock's name to the quiet heartbreak across his face as he watches his friend's final moments of pain, it's the most empathic acting I've ever seen from Shatner.

So, there's a part of me that will always resent the next film, "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock," for undoing this. That said, this wasn't an abrupt change of plan. Even when "Wrath of Khan" first opened in June 1982, Oregonian newspaper the Register-Guard reassured Trekkies with the headline, "Spock Dies — But Wait! He'll Be Back."

See, Nimoy went in thinking "Wrath of Khan" would be the last "Star Trek" movie, and he figured Spock might as well "go out in a blaze of glory." Writer Harve Bennett had other ideas. According to the DeForest Kelley biography "From Sawdust to Stardust" by Terry Lee Rioux, Bennett asked Nimoy to "add a thread" to the death scene by having Spock mind meld with Dr. McCoy (played by Kelly). Nimoy himself suggested that Spock tell McCoy to "remember," but neither Nimoy nor Bennett thought through the full implications of the dialogue.

That one line set the course for the sequel.