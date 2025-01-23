Star Trek: Section 31 Review: This Discovery Spinoff Film Is B-Movie Trash (In A Good Way)

What is "Star Trek" in 2025?

That's the question fans will surely be asking after they finish watching "Star Trek: Section 31," the new Paramount+ movie that literally takes the iconic science fiction franchise where it hasn't gone before. Set beyond the reaches of the Federation, and with barely any Starfleet characters to be found, this is a corner or the Trek universe rarely explored on screen — seedy, lawless, violent, and gleefully free of the pesky "ethics" and "utopian ideals" that the films and shows in Gene Roddenberry's milieu so commonly lean upon. "Star Trek" has always acknowledged that the galaxy could be this nasty, but it usually showcased it through the eyes, and ideals, of stalwart leaders, scientists, and diplomats. But in "Section 31," the universe is saved not by brave folks doing the right thing, but by violent, nasty a-holes who know how to punch, stab, and shoot their way through a bad situation.

So, once again, is it "Star Trek" if it's set in the Star Trek universe, but deliberately avoids the typical elements that define "Star Trek" for so many? It's the question that I imagine "Section 31" will light on fire amongst fans, and a conversation certainly worth having. But standing on its own, "Section 31" certainly delivers a specific set of goods: this is an extremely entertaining slice of B-movie action trash, one that has the distinct odor of "Gerard Butler in January," and it's certainly unlike anything else we've ever seen bear the Trek name. It's goofy and silly and sometimes very ridiculous, but there's no denying the simple pleasure of the whole thing.