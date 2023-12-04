The History Of Star Trek's Rachel Garrett, The Enterprise's First Female Captain

At the end of the 1986 film "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home," Kirk (William Shatner), having gone back in time to retrieve extinct humpback whales and save the Earth from a space monster, was "punished" with a cheeky demotion to the rank of captain. He was also given a starship to command in the newly built U.S.S. Enterprise-A.

The following year, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" debuted, and it was set about 85 years after the events of "Star Trek IV." The new series took place on board the U.S.S. Enterprise-D. The alphabetical jump immediately intrigued Trekkies and chin-stroking began forthwith. Wither the Enterprise-B and Enterprise-C? Those ships provided a canonical mystery that wouldn't be revealed for a few years yet.

Then, in the third season of "Next Generation," one of those ships was finally revealed. In "Yesterday's Enterprise," a time portal opened up in front of the Enterprise-D and the Ambassador-class Enterprise-C flew out of it. It seems, however, that Enterprise-C's departure from its own timeline was catastrophic, as it vanished from a crucial battle about 20 years earlier. Thanks to causality, the Enterprise-D transformed into an alternate, wartime version of itself.

An ethical quandary arose. Should the Enterprise-C return to its own timeline and to certain doom, or should it stay in the 24th century and aid the (failing) war effort? The former decision would restore the galaxy to peace and save millions of lives, while the latter would save the lives of the C's crew. It's a trolley problem of galactic proportions.

The decision was ultimately pondered by the captain of the Enterprise-C, Rachel Garrett (Tricia O'Neil). Garrett, like any Starfleet captain, was resolute and cared deeply about her crew and ship. She met an untimely end.