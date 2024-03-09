3 Body Problem Review: One Of The Greatest Sci-Fi Novels Gets The Brazenly Nerdy Adaptation It Deserves

It's 1966 Beijing, the beginning of China's tumultuous Cultural Revolution, and a handful of revolutionary soldiers are staging a so-called "struggle session." Intellectuals and scientists are paraded before a frenzied crowd, mocked and humiliated for espousing worldviews contrary to the anti-authority ideals of their violent cause. When one astrophysics professor in particular calmly pushes back against the mob to defend his prior teachings on Einstein's theory of relativity, the Big Bang, and other fundamental truths of the universe, nobody knows that the bloody consequences that follow will eventually inspire the single most significant act in humanity's existence — one tiny ripple that would reverberate through the infinitely large pool of space and time for the rest of recorded history.

This harrowing sequence that opens Netflix's "3 Body Problem" is lifted almost word-for-word from the first chapter of Chinese author Liu Cixin's popular 2006 novel "The Three-Body Problem," part of a trilogy called "Remembrance of Earth's Past," in an early indication that fans of the Hugo Award-winning source material and newcomers alike are truly in safe hands ... yes, even as the present-day characters have undergone wholesale changes from the books. For a series with as much cosmic ambition as this one, such an overtly grounded and political tone-setter (censored heavily in China's own overly-literal interpretation of the same book, released last year in thirty episodes under the title "Three-Body") may feel like an unexpected start. It's much less surprising, however, that this would so clearly appeal to the creators of "Game of Thrones."

"3 Body Problem" will inevitably draw comparisons to the HBO smash-hit (especially the superb early seasons), as much for its lofty budget and scale as for its attempt to accomplish for hard sci-fi what "Game of Thrones" did for high fantasy. And, indeed, where the latter managed to turn everything from incestuous royal bloodlines to fire-breathing dragons into topics of everyday conversation, the former casually tosses out concepts like string theory and the Fermi Paradox or terms like "syzygy" and "human abacus" with the enthusiasm of a smooth-talking professor on their first day of class. By the end of its first semester season, in which all eight episodes were screened for critics ahead of time, "3 Body Problem" firmly establishes itself as the most unabashedly nerdy example of mainstream media we've seen since Jon Snow saved the Seven Kingdoms — and quite likely the most visceral and entertaining, too.

Whatever feelings spring to mind upon reading the names David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, leave any negative preconceptions at the door. What they and fellow co-showrunner Alexander Woo have accomplished here is nothing short of miraculous. This isn't the next "Game of Thrones," but something much more thrilling than that. "3 Body Problem" sets a new standard for what sci-fi is capable of.