How Scientifically Accurate Is Apple TV's Pluribus?

This post contains spoilers for the season premiere of "Pluribus."

Can the human race share a consciousness? While it's certainly possible from a metaphorical perspective, the scientific legitimacy of such a concept is tough to discern. Take sci-fi author Peter Watts' take on hive consciousness as an example, where he posits that it might be possible to create collective networks based on human stimuli or read somebody else's dreams in the future. Tangible research about hive consciousness already exists — while it's easier to study such behavior in animals or insects, human consciousness is a completely different ballgame. After all, what is consciousness, and how do self-awareness and identity factor into hive mentality? The answers are complicated, and Vince Gilligan's latest sci-fi offering, "Pluribus," isn't afraid to flesh out these implications, albeit on a quasi-realistic level.

The show's premise feels deceptively simple at first. Scientists pick up on an RNA sequence that quickly breaks containment and unites humanity with a kind of "psychic glue" within a matter of days. In other words, an alien invasion kills nearly a billion people on Earth and leaves behind a hive mind with a complicated outlook on morality. Some, like the easily irritable Carol (Rhea Seehorn), are immune, creating an unlikely status quo between a flawed, assertive individual and a hivemind that appears both scarily effective and suspiciously benevolent.

Zosia (Karolina Wydra), who acts as Carol's chaperone, verbalizes the will of the collective, who (apparently) never, ever feel negative emotions. Wydra spoke to Polygon to shed light on this hive mindset: