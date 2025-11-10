Pluribus Is Nothing Like Breaking Bad, And That's Spectacular News For Everyone

Consider Vince Gilligan, whose professional reputation has leaned on the "Breaking Bad"-verse since 2008. While this has turned him into one of the industry's most celebrated TV creators, it could also saddle him with a one-trick pony reputation if he basks in the glory for too many spinoffs. With "Pluribus," Gilligan reminds people of his long history in genre fiction — "The X-Files," "Lone Gunmen," "Hancock" — while continuing to evolve his signature "Breaking Bad"-verse strength of exploring people who try to cope in extreme situations. Since the connection between "Pluribus" and "Breaking Bad" is limited to the Albuquerque setting and the familiar crew Gilligan used on "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul", the Apple TV show acts as a creatively necessary departure from his greatest successes.

Like Gilligan, Rhea Seehorn is on a good run right now. Still, she was a comparative unknown before her stellar "Better Call Saul" turn, and major awards infamously eluded her throughout the show's six-season run. Seehorn never won an Emmy during her time on "Better Call Saul" — not even in 2022, when she was nominated for both the AMC drama and her turn as the hilariously ruthless Kris Latimer on "Cooper's Bar."

In other words, it's time to remind the powers that be that Kim Wexler was no fluke — and by utterly acing the starring role of the cynical, misanthropic, unpleasant, but nevertheless kind of heroic Carol Sturka, Seehorn is putting the Television Academy on serious notice. Whether "Pluribus" becomes a "Breaking Bad"-style success story or not, it already seems that both Gilligan and Seehorn will be able to look back at the show and say, "Wow, really showed what we can do on that one, right?"

"Pluribus" is streaming on Apple TV.