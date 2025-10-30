Apple TV's Pluribus Has A Connection To Breaking Bad (But Don't Expect Any Crossovers)

Vince Gilligan has returned with "Pluribus," a sci-fi series that represents his first major project since "Better Call Saul" wrapped up in 2022. Coming as it does from the man who also created "Breaking Bad," this latest series is, as you might expect, highly anticipated. Adding to the hype is the fact that, like Gilligan's other series, the new Apple TV show is set in Albuquerque, New Mexico. What's more, "Pluribus" stars former "Better Call Saul" actor Rhea Seahorn, who played Kim Wexler on the AMC series. But fans should probably temper their excitement for a possible crossover between Gilligan's previous shows and this one, as the creator has now shut down any such possibility.

Speaking to The Verge, Gilligan clarified that he decided to set his new show in Albuquerque simply due to the fact he could use the same crew that worked on his previous projects. As the outlet notes, several members of that crew have been working alongside Gilligan for nearly two decades, not only helping to bring "Breaking Bad" and its spin-off to fruition but also contributing to 2019's "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie." At first, the setting may seem like yet another connection between the Apple TV series and its predecessors, but Gilligan made sure to throw cold water on the idea of a crossover. "Don't hold your breath," he said. "You'll turn blue."

"Pluribus" follows Carol Sturka, author of schlocky romance fiction who becomes jaded about the kind of work she puts out and its seemingly undiscerning yet devoted fans. Soon, however, she finds herself surrounded by an entire world of similarly unctuous automaton-like humans after a virus transforms the global population (except her) into a collective hive mind of docile, contented minions.