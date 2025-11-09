Move Over, Walter White: Pluribus Features Vince Gilligan's Most Dangerous Protagonist

We're glad that you called, Carol: This article contains spoilers for "Pluribus" season 1, episode 2.

Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn) is no natural born killer. Sure, she's a profoundly negative person even before the hive mind virus from outer space turns the world upside down. Still, morality-wise, the worst we see her do is sulk, despair, drink more than she should ... and, of course, lash out verbally.

That last trait, unfortunately, turns out to be deadly in the most literal possible sense. In the world of "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan's "Pluribus" hive mind, sticks and stones can break all the bones they like, but words? They can really, really hurt. When Carol loses her cool and snaps at the hive mind in "Pluribus" season 1, episode 2, her angry outburst has unintended consequences. Unable to deal with such unadulterated negative emotion, every single person connected to the shared "Us" mind goes into a temporary, seizure-like shock.

To her credit, Carol is deeply concerned when she understands the situation, and immediately (if ineffectually) sets out to help whomever she can. Despite this, her outburst has severe consequences. As she finds out later in the episode, the incident ends up killing no less than 11 million people all over the world. What's worse, this horrifying number doesn't deter her from later lashing out and causing another global emotion-shock incident. Let's just say that it's no surprise that Carol refers to herself as the biggest mass murderer since Joseph Stalin. (For reference, the number of deaths caused by the Soviet dictator has been estimated at around 20 million.)