Your Favorite Movies Are Already Being Butchered By AI – Here's How You Can Spot It

The past couple of years have been particularly chaotic and turbulent for the film industry. As the effect of so-called superhero fatigue sends Hollywood scrambling for new IP to regurgitate and repackage, streaming services have seemingly kicked their output of middling "content" into high gear, further upsetting the old order. On the positive side, exciting new filmmaking trends have emerged to balance out the onslaught of nostalgia bait. Films such as "Skinamarink" and "I Saw the TV Glow" heralded the arrival of an entirely new style, one informed by internet aesthetics and adolescent years spent immersed in the online age. Meanwhile, films like "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" showed how the fascinating concept of the multiverse — thus far given short shrift by superhero blockbusters eager to shoehorn tortured cameos into their narratives — could produce truly boundary-pushing movies, with its refulgent concatenation of art styles speaking to our current moment where we stand on the event horizon of all cultural history.

Amid all this, AI has started to rear its head as a burgeoning force within the film industry. Aside from the threat of AI-generated scripts and studios scanning actors' likenesses for future artificial performances, those studios have also quietly sunk vast amounts of time and money into AI development, with Disney forming an entire business unit to coordinate the future use of AI and augmented reality (via Reuters). Meanwhile, Lionsgate has partnered with artificial intelligence firm Runway to train a new AI model on the studio's films in order to develop future projects (via The Hollywood Reporter), which followed Warner Bros. signing a deal for a system that would use AI to help the studio make decisions about which projects should be greenlit (via THR).

In the face of all this, AI remasters of existing movies may seem like a small issue. But for dedicated film fans, this rising trend of sending movies through AI remastering tools as an alternative to carrying out full-on restorations is just as controversial as any other of these seemingly larger developments. You've likely seen some of the monstrosities wrought by these learning algorithms, which have a penchant for turning background actors into hideous eldritch beasts from the beyond. But there's a lot more to this whole thing than unintentionally mangled visages, as evidenced by the director who warned us all about AI coming to embrace the technology.