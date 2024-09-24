The Director Who Warned Us About Artificial Intelligence Will Now Try To Embrace It

Just over a year ago, James Cameron was expressing his concerns about the rise of artificial intelligence. Now, he seems to be willing to embrace it, or at least take steps to shape the future of the advancing yet controversial technology. Deadline has just broken the news that Cameron, the director behind such tech-wary movies as the "Terminator" and "Avatar" franchises, is set to join the Stability AI Board of Directors.

Cameron joins a group of new board members that includes former Facebook head honcho Sean Parker, Greycroft venture capital firm Co-Founder and Managing Partner Dana Settle, and Colin Bryant, COO of the investment firm Coatue Management. The AI company's website states that it "[takes] an open-first and safety by design approach with all of our models so that developers all over the world can use our models as building blocks." Still, Cameron's appointment to the board will no doubt raise questions for fans of his work and industry insiders alike, as encroaching, copyright-questionable AI technology has already been deemed an issue by groups such as the Screen Actors Guild and, well, the U.S. government.

Those who wish to give Cameron the benefit of the doubt could assume he's joining this company's board to help encourage responsible AI use, but it's also worth wondering how his apparent embracing of the tech could impact his own movies. Will the next "Avatar" film feature artificially generated shots or elements? If so, will it be criticized the way nearly every other film and show that has incorporated AI has been in the past year?