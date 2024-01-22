Why True Detective Episode 2 Has A Strange AI-Generated Concert Poster

For critics of "True Detective: Night Country," the latest episode has given them yet another reason to be skeptical: In the background of a conversation between Officer Navarro and suspect Chuck, there were two posters that looked like they were made with AI.

Almost immediately after the episode aired, the internet picked up on it. "What's up with these posters?" one redditor asked on the "True Detective" subreddit, spurring a lively round of critical speculation. Although the first poster turns out to be legitimate, the second poster has multiple blatant mistakes that seemingly out it as being AI-created. There's the fact that the KISS-inspired band on the poster is just called "Metal," or that "2nd" is typed out as "2st," or that the poster is supposedly announcing a concert tour but fails to say anything about when and where the concerts take place.

It's also sparked discussion on Twitter, with one user lamenting, "I can't imagine putting together a mystery/encouraging paying attention, then putting this on a wall. Lack of care! Feels like details don't matter as much as we believed." New showrunner Issa López saw the tweet soon after, however, and responded with her own explanation:

"The idea is that it's so sad up there that some kid with AI made the posters for a loser Metal festival for boomers. It was discussed. Ad nauseam."



When another Twitter user pointed out that the poster doesn't say anything useful about where to attend the concert, she responded, "Exactly! Chat GPT came as we were shooting. So, we were — feeling not kind towards AI." López replied to another post about the issue, saying, "The story behind that poster is so long, it would require its own season of TD."

