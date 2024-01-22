Here's Why We Trust True Detective: Night Country To Go Full Supernatural

This post contains spoilers for "True Detective: Night Country."

"True Detective: Night Country" is starting to look more and more like a horror show. Two episodes into the season's six-part run, things in Ennis, Alaska just keep getting stranger. The severed tongue of Indigenous activist Anne appeared on a research facility's floor six years after she died. The scientists at said research facility (who remind us a lot of horror classic "The Thing") ended up dead in the snow, naked and frozen with ruptured eardrums and scratched-out eyes. At least two characters have heard a voice whisper "She's awake" in their minds, and a little girl is drawing pictures of a local folk figure — a woman in the snow with bloody, dripping hands. On top of all that, the ghost of Rust Cohle's dad may or may not be out in the wilderness, possibly worshipping the sky.

At the risk of stating the obvious, none of this feels like your typical prestige murder mystery fare. There's a clear supernatural undercurrent pulsating in and around Ennis, and whether it comes from human causes (months of darkness and vile anti-Indigenous violence are enough to mess with anyone's heads) or something closer to magical realism is anyone's guess. As overtly supernatural as the series seems so far, it's worth noting that "True Detective" season 1 planted similar seeds, introducing mysterious spirals, Satanic Panic-style cults, a mysterious King in Yellow, and even a "green-eared spaghetti monster" before coming up with logical explanations for almost all of those things. With that being said, if "True Detective: Night Country" does go full supernatural, we have at least one good reason to trust the vision: Issa López.