A John Carpenter Horror Classic Gets A Shout-Out In True Detective: Night Country

Issa López's "True Detective: Night Country," the fourth season of the pulp crime series created by Nic Pizzolatto, kicks off with one heck of a hook. Scientists holed up at the Tsalal Research Station on the outskirts of Ennis, Alaska (which is itself on the outskirts of civilization in the sparsely populated state) are winding down after a long day of doing ... well, whatever it is they do up there (the first episode does not make this clear). They're doing laundry, making dinner, settling in for a movie ("Ferris Bueller's Day Off") with a bowl of microwave popcorn, and evidently content to be where they are.

And then, in an instant, they're not there anymore.

A delivery man who shows up with supplies, expecting help in unloading his truck, wanders through the station seemingly seconds after the sequence we've just observed (Matthew Broderick is still rocking out to The Beatles' "Twist and Shout" on the television), only to find the facility absolutely deserted. It's the first of seventeen straight days of night in the remote region; no one wants to be outside in this brutal, below-zero weather if they can help it. What happened to them, and how could they just vanish into thin air?

We're still waiting for the answer at the end of the episode, though we at least know where they went: into a frozen pit of ice where their popsicle-stiff bodies are fixed in a moment of agony. It's a horrifying image, one that might have you recalling the chilling terror of John Carpenter's "The Thing." Judging from one blink-and-miss-it shot earlier in the episode, it's clear that López absolutely wants this classic film on your mind.