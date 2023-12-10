True Detective: Night Country Has 'A Direct Line' To Silence Of The Lambs

It's been four years since we dipped into the moral morass of "True Detective," and this season promises to be, literally, the darkest yet.

Set in the fictional small town of Ennis, Alaska, the show's fourth season, subtitled "Night Country," is going to use the region's punishingly long nights to evoke a deep sense of dread — and it's going to do so without extensive story input from series creator Nic Pizzolatto. Though he will receive an executive producer credit, this season belongs to writer-director Issa López, who made a startlingly creepy impression in 2017 with her clever crime-horror flick "Tigers Are Not Afraid."

López is a particularly inspired choice because she values the importance of atmosphere in conveying a pervasive feeling of foreboding that sticks to you long after the film or episode is over. She also understands what made the first and best season of "True Detective" so effective; it played like a grimy James Ellroy cop saga tinged with a hint of Lovecraftian cosmic horror. At any given moment, you believed that this corroded procedural could go full-blown supernatural. It was an exhilarating experience, and it shockingly stuck the landing on a note of hope.

In trading the sweltering humidity of Louisiana for the bone-aching cold of Alaska, López has also flip-sided the first season by casting two female leads. Kali Reis, the former pro boxing champion turned actor (and Indie Spirit Award Best Actress nominee for 2017's "Catch the Fair One"), should thrive as a hardboiled detective, but the undeniable hook here is Jodie Foster donning a law enforcement badge for the first time since Jonathan Demme's "Silence of the Lambs." The urge to compare her FBI trainee in the 1991 classic (which earned Foster her second Best Actress Oscar) to her detective in this season of "True Detective" is understandable. Are there echoes of Clarice Starling in Liz Danvers? Depends on who you ask.