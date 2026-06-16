Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Trailer Finally Ignites Sci-Fi's Greatest Bromance
What if the strangest new world of them all ... was friendship? Thankfully, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" isn't quite that maudlin, but Trekkies definitely get the gist of it. The Paramount+ series is well and truly in its endgame now, particularly following last year's news that Season 5 will be the last one. That inevitably means bigger adventures, more experimental episodes, and a whole lot of winking and nodding at what we know is meant to come next: the events of "The Original Series." Fortunately, this series and its writers have never been shy about teasing the future that everyone except these characters know is coming. And that's no exception in the newest footage released for the upcoming fourth season.
Paramount has just dropped a new trailer for "Strange New Worlds" Season 4, and, amid all of the usual sci-fi zaniness we've come to know and love, the biggest takeaway here is a very straightforward one — the bromance for the ages (many would call it a thinly-veiled romance) is coming between Ethan Peck's pointy-eared Spock and his eventual captain, James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley). The trailer hangs its hat on this all-important "Trek" relationship eventuality several times, and this fanbase likely can't get enough of it, considering how great this cast is and how modern Trekkies tend to ship, well, anything and anyone together. Heck, one of the season's biggest promotional images features the two sharing a heartfelt embrace (as seen above) ... even if Spock looks slightly confused about it all.
But that's not all! "Strange New Worlds" will feature horseback riding like an ol' Western, a fantasy episode (complete with a fire-breathing dragon in space), and plenty more whimsical mayhem to come. Check out the new trailer above.
The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 trailer boldly goes ... to new genres
Honestly, thank the stars we live at a time when a show as bold and ambitious and flat-out ridiculous as "Strange New Worlds" is currently streaming. While there's no pleasing everyone, there's still something wonderful about how this show, in particular, has managed to display some of the most imagination, creativity, and, yes, theatre kid energy (as evidenced by that one post-credits scene starring Patton Oswalt back in Season 3) of any other blockbuster property out there. In a better world, we would've received 15 full seasons of all this glorious sci-fi nonsense.
Alas, we'll have to settle for what we can get. In this case, that includes a fourth season that looks like it'll be mashing up genres and taking huge swings like we've never seen before. The quick shot of a dragon breathing fire on the USS Enterprise from space is incredible enough, but that's only a taste of what's on display in this footage. (Something tells us that may be part of a sequel episode to "Strange New Worlds" Season 1's fantasy-themed "The Elysian Kingdom.") Season 4 will star returning cast members Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, Martin Quinn, Carol Kane, and Paul Wesley and is set to debut July 23, 2026, on Paramount+. The synopsis reads as follows:
In Season 4 of the Paramount+ Original Series, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise — led by Captain Christopher Pike — embark on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces, and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future.