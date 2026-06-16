Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Trailer Finally Ignites Sci-Fi's Greatest Bromance

What if the strangest new world of them all ... was friendship? Thankfully, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" isn't quite that maudlin, but Trekkies definitely get the gist of it. The Paramount+ series is well and truly in its endgame now, particularly following last year's news that Season 5 will be the last one. That inevitably means bigger adventures, more experimental episodes, and a whole lot of winking and nodding at what we know is meant to come next: the events of "The Original Series." Fortunately, this series and its writers have never been shy about teasing the future that everyone except these characters know is coming. And that's no exception in the newest footage released for the upcoming fourth season.

Paramount has just dropped a new trailer for "Strange New Worlds" Season 4, and, amid all of the usual sci-fi zaniness we've come to know and love, the biggest takeaway here is a very straightforward one — the bromance for the ages (many would call it a thinly-veiled romance) is coming between Ethan Peck's pointy-eared Spock and his eventual captain, James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley). The trailer hangs its hat on this all-important "Trek" relationship eventuality several times, and this fanbase likely can't get enough of it, considering how great this cast is and how modern Trekkies tend to ship, well, anything and anyone together. Heck, one of the season's biggest promotional images features the two sharing a heartfelt embrace (as seen above) ... even if Spock looks slightly confused about it all.

But that's not all! "Strange New Worlds" will feature horseback riding like an ol' Western, a fantasy episode (complete with a fire-breathing dragon in space), and plenty more whimsical mayhem to come. Check out the new trailer above.