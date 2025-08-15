Strange New Worlds Season 3 Shows The Beginning Of Star Trek's Most Important Friendship

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" follow.

Future Captain James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) is a recurring face on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." The show has not been shy about hinting at his destiny, but it has been a bit coy in setting up his friendship with his future first officer and best friend, Spock (Ethan Peck)... until now.

Kirk and Spock first briefly met a season ago at the end of the episode "Lost in Translation." Now in the latest episode, "The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail," they directly work together for the first time. The USS Farragut, where Kirk is currently first officer, is caught in a planetary disaster. The ship's Vulcan captain is injured so Kirk steps up into the big seat, while the Enterprise arrives to bring aid, beaming over a few of its crew — including Spock. But then, the Enterprise itself is captured by an enormous scavenger ship, putting the mixed crew on the Farragut in a race against time to save them.

Kirk, who has his first test of command under stress, shows signs of breaking and a tyrannical management style. Chapel (Jess Bush) and Scotty (Martin Quinn) discuss potentially removing him. But Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), who currently knows Jim the best, has faith and says he just needs counsel. Spock, the least emotive person on board, is chosen to advise Kirk and counterbalance his hotheadedness. In the process, they realize they make a good team.

But the Trekkies already knew that. The classic friendship between Kirk (William Shatner, whom Wesley recently imitated) and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) is one of the best-remembered parts of the original "Star Trek." A classic opposites-attract dynamic (one's a risk taker, the other utterly logical), Kirk has shown he would risk everything for Spock, just as Kirk is the one man who can make Spock smile (in "Amok Time"). The pair were the beginning of "slash" fanfiction, where fandom writers pair up imaginary romantic couples. The Kirk/Spock ship literally has its own Wikipedia page.

So, Wesley's Kirk and Peck's Spock finally got an extended scene together on "Strange New Worlds." But how does it foreshadow their legendary friendship?