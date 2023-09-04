The Spock And Kirk Problem J.J. Abrams' Star Trek Set Out To Solve

Modern fandom, as we have come to understand it, likely originated in the letters columns of "Amazing Stories," the sci-fi magazine first published in April of 1922. The magazine's publisher, Hugo Gernsback, founded a fan community called the Science Fiction League and encouraged the readers of "Amazing Stories" to write in and, importantly, to correspond with one another. Sci-fi fans gathered around certain works of literature and, later, movies and TV. Decades hence, when "Star Trek" went off the air, fan communities were ready to congregate like never before, and, lo, the sci-fi convention was born.

Bubbling underneath the surface of the now-exploded "Star Trek" fandom was an undercurrent of sexuality in which certain fans loved reveling. Sometime in 1970, enterprising Trekkies began writing erotic fiction starring Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock, exploring the on-screen relationship that some saw as bubbling with sexual attraction. The slang term to describe these erotic stories was "Kirk/Spock," or "K/S." K/S zines were traded surreptitiously at conventions. Eventually, the slash in between K/S came to represent the entire medium, and the term "slash fiction" was born.

This is all a long way to say that writing for Kirk and Spock has always been fraught. Each new reboot and iteration of the characters needs to carefully explore how their friendship operates. What is it in Spock that Kirk finds appealing, and vice versa? This is currently a question faced by the makers of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," and was talked about extensively by filmmaker J.J. Abrams when he made his 2009 "Star Trek" feature film.

In the awesome oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Abrams talked about his analysis of Kirk and Spock.