Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2's Silly Chess Sequence Deserves A Closer Look

In the newest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," called "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow," Lieutenant La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) and an alternate universe version of Captain Kirk (Paul Wesley) find themselves stranded in 21st-century Toronto. Having come from a post-capitalist future, the two have no money, nor anything of value to exchange for food and clothing. In order to hustle up a few loonies, Kirk sits in a park and challenges any takers to games of chess. The foolhardy Canadians each lose in turn, and it's not long before Kirk and La'an have the capital they need to traverse Earth's present.

As has been established throughout "Star Trek," chess is a game that will survive into the future, largely unchanged. It's easy to see why: chess is perhaps a perfect game. It's easy to set up, easy to visualize, and easy to learn, but massively difficult to master. "Star Trek" posits, however, that chess would eventually evolve into a 3D version with five stacked playing fields instead of just one. Old-school chess was played on an 8x8 grid. "Star Trek" chess would have three 4x4 grids and four 2x2 grids. It's all very complicated.

Kirk mentions that he learned how to play 2D chess as a boy before stepping up to the "real" version. For him, 2D chess is a child's game, hence his skill in creaming Canadians.

Of course, thinking about chess and "Star Trek" might lead one to ask some pertinent questions about 3D chess, including wondering how silly the concept might be. It turns out that 3D chess, thanks to some enterprising nerds, is a real game that you can purchase and learn. You, too, can step beyond the children's game and into the future.