An Unaired Version Of Star Trek's Second Pilot Was Saved By The Smithsonian

Back in 1965, NBC liked the concept of "Star Trek." Show creator Gene Roddenberry had presented a pilot called "The Cage," and the space adventure was beloved by the studio. It did, however, demand that the series undergo a major restructuring, forcing Roddenberry to write a second pilot with all-new characters, save the Vulcan Spock (Leonard Nimoy). The new pilot featured Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and the "Star Trek" ensemble we have all come to know and love. The episode itself was called "Where No Man Has Gone Before" and aired on September 22, 1996, presented as the show's third episode.

"Where No Man" is still somewhat unpolished, of course. The uniforms don't quite match the red-blue-gold combo they would eventually become, for instance, and the story was larger and more psychedelic than the more character-driven 1967 heyday of the series. "Where No Man" is still pretty great, though, and centers on a mysterious cosmic power that turns humans into godlike beings.

Some Trekkies might be able to tell you that the aired version of "Where No Man" is actually a different cut than the original pilot Roddenberry wrote. The original cut only aired once, at a sci-fi convention in Cleveland, and it was five minutes longer than the on-air cut. It featured lengthier narration from Shatner and different music. The episode needed to be shortened to fit into the 50-minute timeslot mandated by NBC.

The original cut was haphazardly archived in 1966, sadly, and subsequently, wasn't seen for decades. Many considered it lost. It wasn't until 2009 that a print was discovered in Germany (!) and brought to Paramount's attention. That version was immediately restored and put on a "Star Trek" Blu-ray.

Notably, the longer cut was already being protected by the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum.