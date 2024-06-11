Nobody But The Network Wanted The Man Trap To Be Star Trek's Series Premiere

"Star Trek: The Original Series" has three first episodes. Isn't this an irreconcilable contradiction? Let me explain.

There's the first produced "Star Trek" pilot, "The Cage," which starred Jeffrey Hunter as Captain Christopher Pike. When the Enterprise visits planet Talos IV, Pike is abducted by telepathic aliens the Talosians. NBC passed, feeling "The Cage" was a subpar effort, but let creator Gene Roddenberry take a second stab at it.

That resulted in "Where No Man Has Gone Before." When the Enterprise tries and fails to pass an energy field at the edge of the Milky Way galaxy, crewman Gary Mitchell (Gary Lockwood) develops psychic powers and goes mad.

The only thing that carries over between the two pilots is Leonard Nimoy as Mr. Spock. "Where No Man Has Gone Before" is closer to the finished series (it does star William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk), but there are still noticeable differences. Scotty (James Doohan) and Mr. Sulu (George Takei) are present, but Dr. "Bones" McCoy (DeForest Kelley) and Lt. Uhura (Nichelle Nichols) are not. The costumes are different too; Starfleet uniforms are blue and yellow turtlenecks, made of thicker material than the later costumes and with no redshirts.

Had "Where No Man Has Gone Before" been the series premiere, these changes would be excusable. But instead, "Star Trek" greeted audiences with "The Man Trap" on September 8, 1966.

This one features the Enterprise visiting remote planet M-113, where McCoy's old flame Nancy Crater (Jeanne Bal) and her archaeologist husband Robert (Alfred Ryder) are the only human inhabitants. Unbeknownst to the main cast, Nancy is long dead and replaced by a native creature: a telepathic "salt vampire" which can use its abilities to, in essence, shapeshift from one form to another.

It's been well-documented that this episode wasn't the first "Star Trek" episode made for public consumption.