Star Trek's Different Uniform Colors And Their Meanings Explained

The Starfleet uniforms seen on the original "Star Trek" series back in 1966 were designed by William Ware Theiss, a costume designer who had previously worked on major Hollywood productions like "Spartacus," and who would go on to design for films like "Harold & Maude," "Bound for Glory," and "Pete's Dragon." According to an article on StarTrek.com, Theiss became friends with D.C. Fontana on the set of "Spartacus" (Fontana worked as a member of the studio's typing pool), which gave him the connection he needed to land his "Star Trek" job. It was Theiss' idea to make futuristic space uniforms look more shirt-like and casual, which stood in contrast to the shiny-and-chrome sci-fi costumes that were more in vogue at the time.

Theiss was also notorious for the skin-revealing outfits he designed for the show's many female guest stars, and he was noted for being able to ride the line of acceptability when it came to nudity. He was a talented man whose name should be more widely known by Trekkies.

The actual colors of the Starfleet uniforms, however, were decided by committee (with Fonanta and show creator Gene Roddenberry giving input), so Theiss went along with the idea that the various workers on a Federation starship should be color-coded by their respective departments. Little could Theiss have known that the Starfleet department colors would remain a permanent fixture in a media franchise that would last (as of this writing) 57 years.

As far as Starfleet is concerned, there are three central departments on a Starfleet vessel: Gold is for command, blue is for science/medical, and red is for engineering/security. In the days of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the red and gold would be inverted. Theiss won an Emmy for "Next Generation" before his death in 1992.