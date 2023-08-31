Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Review: The Animated Trek Series Is Still Great

There is a scene in the first episode of the fourth season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" — called "Twovix" — wherein the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos has to transport the now-decommissioned U.S.S. Voyager to a museum site. The ship, it seems, has been transformed into a museum, complete with bizarre on-board exhibits, including one devoted to the time Tom Paris (Robert Duncan McNeill) and Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) surpassed Warp 10 and evolved into salamanders. On the bridge of the Voyager, there are mannequins of the ship's original crew, each wearing their actual duty uniforms.

Ensign Boimler (Jack Quaid), while setting up the diorama, nearly drops a mannequin of Harry Kim (Garrett Wang), the Voyager character who notoriously stayed an ensign for seven straight years without a promotion. On a show where Boimler geeks out about legendary "Star Trek" characters, it's notable that he says nothing of Harry Kim. Harry Kim is but a forgotten ensign, a lower-decker himself who never got respect.

That, naturally, feeds into the central theme — and the funniest joke — of "Lower Decks." These characters will spend years remaining unacknowledged and are not destined to become inducted into the pantheon of Starfleet history. Even slight career shifts won't assure them immortality. Their adventures are exhilarating and shall remain forever obscure, overshadowed by their more recognized live-action counterparts.

Boimler, Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Tendi (Noël Wells), and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) have, as of this season, been promoted to lieutenants (junior grade). They may have finally surpassed Ensign Kim in rank, but their lives are still mercifully pathetic. "Lower Decks" lets the characters remain professionally beleaguered, while they work on the fabric and nature of their friendship. This is a long way of saying that "Lower Decks" is still great.