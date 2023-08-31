Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Review: The Animated Trek Series Is Still Great
There is a scene in the first episode of the fourth season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" — called "Twovix" — wherein the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos has to transport the now-decommissioned U.S.S. Voyager to a museum site. The ship, it seems, has been transformed into a museum, complete with bizarre on-board exhibits, including one devoted to the time Tom Paris (Robert Duncan McNeill) and Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) surpassed Warp 10 and evolved into salamanders. On the bridge of the Voyager, there are mannequins of the ship's original crew, each wearing their actual duty uniforms.
Ensign Boimler (Jack Quaid), while setting up the diorama, nearly drops a mannequin of Harry Kim (Garrett Wang), the Voyager character who notoriously stayed an ensign for seven straight years without a promotion. On a show where Boimler geeks out about legendary "Star Trek" characters, it's notable that he says nothing of Harry Kim. Harry Kim is but a forgotten ensign, a lower-decker himself who never got respect.
That, naturally, feeds into the central theme — and the funniest joke — of "Lower Decks." These characters will spend years remaining unacknowledged and are not destined to become inducted into the pantheon of Starfleet history. Even slight career shifts won't assure them immortality. Their adventures are exhilarating and shall remain forever obscure, overshadowed by their more recognized live-action counterparts.
Boimler, Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Tendi (Noël Wells), and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) have, as of this season, been promoted to lieutenants (junior grade). They may have finally surpassed Ensign Kim in rank, but their lives are still mercifully pathetic. "Lower Decks" lets the characters remain professionally beleaguered, while they work on the fabric and nature of their friendship. This is a long way of saying that "Lower Decks" is still great.
Reopening the reference warehouse
"Lower Decks" has also remained savvy about its obscure Trek references, making frequent jokes and visual puns about the franchise's vast history. In "In the Cradle of Vexilon," Rutherford can be seen tinkering with the Most Important Device in the Universe, a recognizable prop used in "Star Trek" and throughout multiple sci-fi shows and movies. "Lower Decks" is the first show in history, I suspect, to actually explain the device's function. Additionally, there is a scene in the same episode wherein the four lead characters enter a warehouse, historically a handy place to find multiple callbacks and references. The warehouse contains the Nomad robot from the original series as well as a Wadi virtual board game, previously seen on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" (and referred to in the "Lower Decks" episode "Reflections").
Sharp-eyed Trekkies will be able to spot any number of other little nods to "Star Trek" history. The episode "Something Borrowed, Something Green" sees a member of the Chalnoth species, only previously seen in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Allegiance." In "Caves," the Cerritos lieutenants meet Vendorians, the shape-shifting species from the "Star Trek: The Animated Series" episode "The Survivor."
Only occasionally do the references seem oblique and self-indulgent. "Twovix," for instance, essentially only exists to poke fun at many elements of "Voyager"; its very title is a reference to "Tuvix," the infamous amalgam of Tuvok (Tim Russ) and Neelix (Ethan Phillips) who was created by a transporter accident. Tuvix (Tim Wright) pleads to remain alive, but Janeway murders him to restore her two old crewmates. Multiple Cerritos characters will be similarly "Tuvixed."
Apart from "Twovix" and one other episode, the references have stayed graceful and incidental. One needn't know Trek lore to appreciate the gags.
This show is for nerds
Being a nerd with deep-cut sci-fi knowledge can indeed help. One of the new "Lower Decks" episodes is called "Parth Ferengi's Heart Place," and takes place on Ferenginar, the Ferengi homeworld. Some might see the title as a Joycean reference to the short-lived horror spoof "Garth Marenghi's Darkplace" from 2004. There is also a scene in "A Few Badeys More" wherein Rutherford makes use of a sonic screwdriver from "Doctor Who." The makers of "Lower Decks" are nerds, and this show is for nerds. Nerds like me. Hell, I just spent several paragraphs merely mapping out the show's sci-fi references. Did you also catch that "A Few Badgeys More" is a spiritual titular sequel to the "Next Generation" episode "A Fistful of Datas"?
The arc of the fourth "Lower Decks" season, meanwhile, has kept the characters on track with their interpersonal relationships. At its core, "Lower Decks" is about work friendships, and how the people you work your shifts with can be the best friends of all. After each of the four main characters has been promoted, and their sleeping arrangements have changed — they no longer sleep in a hallway! — their relationships are tested. Can Boimler and Rutherford stay on good terms if they share a single apartment? After play-acting as Mark Twain on the holodeck, they can. And will Rutherford and Tendi still feel close if they're no longer working the same shift? Rutherford will work incredibly hard just so they can stay together.
Indeed, in "Heart Place," Tendi and Rutherford will unwittingly admit a strong attraction to one another (while masquerading as a married couple at a Ferengi resort hotel). This, however, didn't feel like the prelude to an inevitable romance, but an awkward confession. Their friendship takes precedence.
Familiar faces
I personally hope that the four characters remain friends and do not become long-term lovers. They may "like" one another, but retaining friendships is a trickier type of story to write, and a more interesting one to watch, than a mere romance.
In the season's eighth episode, "Caves," the four lieutenants will confess that each one of them had an intense mission that took place in a cave (a common "Star Trek" adventure locale). Each character will tell a story, and the other three will be offended that they have never shared that level of secretive intimacy before. Love is all well and good, but friendships are forever. That fabric of "Lower Decks" should never be rent asunder.
The fourth season of "Lower Decks" also includes the return of some familiar "faces." One might recall the malevolent hologram Badgey (Jack McBrayer), once a friendly instructional program and now a power-made tyrant. Badgey's story will conclude in a dramatic — and spiritual — fashion. "Lower Decks" will also catch up with the floating robotic exocomp Peanut Hamper (Kether Donohue) and her alliance with an evil artificial intelligence played by Trek alum Jeffrey Combs.
One will also see development for a new character named T'Lyn (Gabrielle Ruiz), a Vulcan sent to the Cerritos as punishment. In "Empathological Fallacies," several randy Betazoid ambassadors (Lwaxanas the lot of them) will visit the ship, and their presence will cause everyone on board to remain in a perpetual state of partying. It won't be until T'Lyn can face some personal issues and accept her place in the Cerritos social order that the episode can conclude.
It's all a bit silly
"Lower Decks" is at its weakest when it's being a bit too silly. In the episode "I Have No Bones Yet I Must Flee" (a reference to Harlan Ellison's short story "I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream") Mariner and Commander Ransom (Jerry O'Connell) have to face off against a creature called Moopsie, a marshmallow-cute critter than feels like a calculated marketing decision. Like a Pokémon, Moopsie can only say its own name and, in an unsurprising twist, is actually a vicious predator. It's about as amusing as Goose the Flerkin from "Captain Marvel," which is to say: not at all amusing.
But those moments are leavened by the above-mentioned themes of workplace friendship, as well as clever expansions of "Star Trek" lore. In "Something Borrowed," audiences finally see what life is like in the Orion homeworld. Tendi is invited home to attend a wedding, and we meet her family and her resentful sister. In "Heart Place" it's mentioned that the Cerritos is generally hornier than most Starfleet vessels because there are no married couples on board. Little details like that are being noted incessantly by deep-cut Trekkies who need to know it all.
They'll be taking notes when they're not distracted by references to Bendii Syndrome, to Grand Nagus Rom (Max Grodénchik) and his wife Leeta (Chase Masterson), to self-sealing stem-bolts, to worlds run by god-like computers, and to cocktails called The Dagger of the Mind. Four seasons in, "Lower Decks" has remained surprisingly strong.
If the main characters remain good friends and professional underdogs, all will be well.
/Film Rating: 9 out of 10
"Star Trek: Lower Decks" season 4 premieres September 7, 2023, on Paramount+.