Nichelle Nichols Inspired The First African-American Woman To Go To Space

Since the inception of "Star Trek" in the 1960s, part of its core was that humanity had evolved past any kind of cultural divide amongst itself, be it race, religion, or anything else that makes one person hate another. It is still a sentiment that resonates with generations of people who hope that tomorrow will better than today.

The impact of Nichelle Nichols, who sadly passed away at the age of 89, cannot be understated. She played Lieutenant Uhara on "Star Trek: The Original Series." This was a communications specialist working aboard a spaceship with a mission of exploration and the pursuit of knowledge. Yes, we often credit her for breaking down barriers by being apart of the first interracial kiss on television, but her presence alone was trailblazing, kiss or no. Uhura was a strong, competent woman: a true role model. By playing her, Nichols inspired an entire generation.

Look no further for that impact than with Mae Jemison. That name may not be immediately familiar to you, but in 1992, Jemison became the first Black woman to enter space. For a lot of folks, ambitions are shaped by what they've seen; if they have never seen someone who was like them do something, it may not feel like that avenue of life is open to them. But for Mae Jemison, she saw Nichelle Nichols aboard the Enterprise.