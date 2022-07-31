Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek's Lt. Uhura, Has Died At Age 89

The Star Trek family has lost another icon: Nichelle Nichols, who played Nyota Uhura in "Star Trek: The Original Series," has died at the age of 89. Although Nichols had many great accomplishments in her life, including working for NASA and being awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she will always be remembered for playing Lt. Uhura — a groundbreaking role that showed millions of girls that women could do more than be secretaries and sales girls.

It's difficult to overstate just how influential Uhura was; she was a Black woman in a role that placed her on equal footing with her white, male colleagues. She was charming, she was skilled, and she was a brilliant member of the Enterprise crew. The character appeared on televisions across America during a time when the civil rights movement was working to abolish segregation and the second-wave feminism movement was fighting for equal pay and equal opportunity. Countless women, from Whoopi Goldberg to Mae Jemison, the first Black, female astronaut to go into space, credit Nichols for inspiring them to pursue their dreams. That generation went on to inspire the next, and so on and so forth.

The news of Nichols' death was posted on the actor's official Facebook page, with a tribute written by her son, Kyle Johnson: