Gene Roddenberry Wasn't Happy With Star Trek: Wrath Of Khan's Most Famous Scene

When Gene Roddenberry first pitched "Star Trek" to CBS, he sold it as "Wagon Train" to the stars, a reference to the long-running 1957 western TV series. Roddenberry wanted the show to be about bold frontiersmanship and cultural exchange but with the bonus of being expressly anti-colonialist. "Star Trek's" famed Prime Directive ensured that no ultra-advanced civilization would be permitted to enforce their will on another culture. Roddenberry also wanted to ensure that his vision of the future was without prejudice (he asked for a multicultural cast) and beyond religion (he rejected a studio note to include a chaplain on the Enterprise).

After "Star Trek" was canceled in 1969, it fell into syndication with reruns broadcast all over the country. Thanks to its sudden ubiquity, "Star Trek" began amassing a cult in the early 1970s and Trekkies began to form their own identity as a fan group. In January of 1972, in New York City, the first "Star Trek" convention was held. Throughout the 1970s, Trek conventions became a common gathering site for Trekkies and Trek actors alike, with the cast often appearing in person to talk about their experiences on the show. Gene Roddenberry, of course, would also frequently attend conventions as well as go on speaking tours to discuss both the technical details of his show and his operational philosophy going in.

It wasn't until these speaking tours that Roddenberry's modern vision of "Star Trek" would solidify. What was once a frontier-based adventure show with a multicultural backdrop would slowly transform — in retrospect — into something more akin to a utopia. Roddenberry began preaching a form of "Star Trek" gospel, foretelling a future of gentleness, diplomacy, and a friendly relationship with technology. The future was going to be a bright place where no one argued, no one killed, and where war was at an end.

Roddenberry's newly intensified philosophy of extreme pacifism led to several complaints about the script for "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," credited to Jack B. Sowards from a story by Sowards and Harve Bennett ("Khan's" director Nicholas Meyer rewrote the script, but is not credited). Roddenberry hated the scene where Kirk (William Shatner) kills a Ceti eel that had been living in Chekov's (Walter Koenig) brain, and more so, hated that Spock (Leonard Nimoy) was to die at the film's conclusion.