The First Four Star Trek Movies Are Now Available In 4K — And We're Giving Away Some Box Sets
Tomorrow is the 55th anniversary of "Star Trek," and Paramount is celebrating in style. Or rather, they're celebrating in 4K. A new box set collects the first four films in one place, letting you revisit the original big screen adventures of Captain Kirk, Spock, McCoy, and the rest of the classic crew.
If you're hoping to own "Star Trek: The Motion Picture," "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock," and "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home," each of them looking and sounding better than ever, you've come to the right place. We have four copies of the Star Trek: The Original Movie Collection and we're ready to give them away. For free! All you have to do is follow in the instructions below to enter and possibly win.
The Box Set
Naturally, Star Trek: The Original Movie Collection is also available wherever you buy your Blu-rays, should you decide to skip the whole contest thing. What do you get in this nifty new box set? As the official description for the set says:
For the first time ever, experience the original four Star Trek films in stunning 4K Ultra HD. Newly remastered from original elements for optimal picture quality, each film is presented with Dolby Vision and HDR-10. This exceptional collection includes four Ultra HD discs, as well as four remastered Blu-ray discs with hours of previously released bonus content. Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (both the theatrical and director's cut), Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home are presented on both the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Discs, along with access to digital copies of the theatrical version of each film.
Here's a breakdown of the special features included with each movie:
Star Trek: The Motion Picture 4K Ultra HD
- Isolated score in Dolby 2.0—NEW!
- Commentary by Michael & Denise Okuda, Judith & Garfield Reeves-Stevens and Daren Dochterman
Star Trek: The Motion Picture Blu-ray
- Isolated score in Dolby 2.0—NEW!
- Commentary by Michael & Denise Okuda, Judith & Garfield Reeves-Stevens and Daren Dochterman
- Library Computer (HD)
- Production
-
- The Longest Trek: Writing the Motion Picture (HD)
- The Star Trek Universe
-
- Special Star Trek Reunion (HD)
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 001: The Mystery Behind V'ger
- Deleted Scenes
- Storyboards
- Trailers (HD)
- TV Spots
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan 4K Ultra HD
- Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer (Director's Cut and Theatrical Version)
- Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer and Manny Coto (Theatrical Version)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Blu-ray
- Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer (Director's Cut and Theatrical Version)
- Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer and Manny Coto (Theatrical Version)
- Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda (Director's Cut)
- Library Computer (HD)
- The Genesis Effect: Engineering The Wrath of Khan
- Production
-
- Captain's Log
- Designing Khan
- Original Interviews with William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, and Ricardo Montalbán
- Where No Man Has Gone Before: The Visual Effects of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
- James Horner: Composing Genesis (HD)
- The Star Trek Universe
-
- Collecting Star Trek's Movie Relics (HD)
- A Novel Approach
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 002: Mystery Behind Ceti Alpha VI (HD)
- Farewell
-
- A Tribute to Ricardo Montalbán (HD)
- Storyboards
- Theatrical Trailer (HD)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock 4K Ultra HD
- Commentary by director Leonard Nimoy, writer/producer Harve Bennett, director of photography Charles Correll and Robin Curtis
- Commentary by Ronald D. Moore and Michael Taylor
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock Blu-ray
- Commentary by director Leonard Nimoy, writer/producer Harve Bennett, director of photography Charles Correll and Robin Curtis
- Commentary by Ronald D. Moore and Michael Taylor
- Library Computer (HD)
- Production
-
- Captain's Log
- Terraforming and the Prime Directive
- Industry Light & Magic: The Visual Effects of Star Trek
- Spock: The Early Years (HD)
- The Star Trek Universe
-
- Space Docks and Birds of Prey
- Speaking Klingon
- Klingon and Vulcan Costumes
- Star Trek and the Science Fiction Museum and Hall of Fame (HD)
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 003: Mystery Behind the Vulcan Katra Transfer
- Photo Gallery
-
- Production
- The Movie
- Storyboards
- Theatrical Trailer (HD)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home 4K Ultra HD
- Commentary by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy
- Commentary by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home Blu-ray
- Commentary by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy
- Commentary by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman
- Library Computer (HD)
- Production
-
- Future's Past: A Look Back
- On Location
- Dailies Deconstruction
- Below-the-Line: Sound Design
- Pavel Chekov's Screen Moments (HD)
- The Star Trek Universe
-
- Time Travel: The Art of the Possible
- The Language of Whales
- A Vulcan Primer
- Kirk's Women
- The Three-Picture Saga (HD)
- Star Trek for a Cause (HD)
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 004: The Whale Probe (HD)
- Visual Effects
-
- From Outer Space to the Ocean
- The Bird of Prey
- Original Interviews
-
- Leonard Nimoy
- William Shatner
- DeForest Kelley
- Tributes
-
- Roddenberry Scrapbook
- Featured Artist: Mark Lenard
- Production Gallery
- Storyboards
- Theatrical Trailer (HD)