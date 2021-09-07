Rod Roddenberry On Star Trek Boldly Going Into 4K And The Moving Target Of His Father's Vision [Interview]

I'm not dancing around "The Motion Picture," but I feel like it's got a different reputation. I've noticed that in recent years, people started to really embrace it. And what was once a very controversial film I think now has a very strong following. Have you noticed how people have turned around on that one over the years?

Yes, because I have. I saw when I was a little kid and because it was so heady and intellectual, and it was really a book on screen. And it was slow moving and it wasn't necessarily as action-oriented and action-packed as a lot of us were used to for movies, especially debuting right after "Star Wars." But those of us who appreciate good science-fiction, good story and stories that make y,ou consider unique points of view and where there's not always a bad guy because V'ger wasn't a bad guy, although we think it is. To have that maturity and intellect and go back and watch it, which is what I've done over the years. Now that I'm 47, I have a very soft and lovely place in my heart for it. And I do truly appreciate it.

Yeah. So I've got to ask are there currently plans for 4K for "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" and "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country"?

So here's what I can say for certain — I don't know right now if there are plans. I literally do not know. So I can't, I'm not playing with you. But "Star Trek" is not going anywhere. They've done these first four in 4K. There are plenty of anniversaries of "Star Trek" to come. And whether we're doing 4K, 8K whatever is beyond that, I have no doubts that the movies, one day, five years, 10 years, 50 years will be up-rezzed, re-skinned, new composite effects. I'm not saying that because anyone at Paramount has told me, but I can connect the dots. And so, yes, I bet you in the next few decades, something like that will happen.

One thing that's been really pleasing is watching how Paramount+ has made "Star Trek" one of the cornerstones of their entire service. It's not just all the old "Trek," but a bunch of new shows. After the wasteland from 2002 to 2009, it's really gratifying.

Yeah, no, I love it. I used to read articles quite a while ago saying they should Marvel-ize "Star Trek" and I'm sorry to talk about another brand out there. But I think a lot of people have thought that "Star Trek" is a universe and it's a very expensive universe, and it's a very well thought-out universe. And I think the landscape of entertainment television needed to evolve and change too. And it has, and it is in an exponential way. Twenty years ago, if you told someone we're going to do a show that's linked through seasons and plays in a universe, I think you might've been laughed out of a room. But I think all the content creators and production studios out there are realizing that through Netflix and YouTube, all sorts of different format and content can be done and ways of doing things.

And you know what? Fans are voraciously desiring it, and I'm glad that's been heard because that's what's happening with the new "Star Trek." They're creating new grittier "Star Trek" that relates to audiences of today. And they're creating all sorts of formats because you've got animation out there. You've got two sorts of animation and they're both going to be very different and they're both appealing to audiences. So I love the fact that "Star Trek" is diversifying right now. I think that's a huge asset.

I think you talking about diversifying is important here because the vision of "Star Trek," this aspirational world, it's a moving target. I feel like every generation has to readjust what this means. And "Star Wars" has it easy. "Star Wars" says, "We're a fairytale. We look back, we tell simple stories, we're fine." "Star Trek" has the hard job of saying, "Okay, the moving target of an ideal future, what is it to people right now?" So the of mission "Discovery" is different than the mission of "Next Gen." It was different than mission the original series. Can you talk about that moving target and how important it is to keep searching for it and trying to hit it even as times change so rapidly?

I really appreciate your question of a moving target because on some level, and I know what you mean, I've always said "Star Trek" is about the IDIC philosophy, infinite diversity and infinite combinations. And it's the idea of getting us to consider unique and different point of views. And in "Star Trek," they weren't traveling the galaxy looking for weird looking aliens, but they were looking for intelligent life forms that looked at the universe in a different way. Because it was through that unique perspective that we knew we could evolve our thinking and grow as a species.

I think if "Star Trek" is making you consider different points of view, it's doing its job. But the moving target part of it, I find your question fascinating, because even though times have changed in terms of audience and what we expect and the way that we consume content and the way that life is given to us. The internet wasn't around in the '60s. You are absolutely right. They are constantly having to reinvent the way that they are showing this IDIC idea in a way that a current audience will consume. And as I said, I think they're doing a great job reinventing "Star Trek" in new ways, so that younger audiences and more modern and more evolved audiences are excited to consume that content.

Star Trek: The Original Movie Collection is now available for purchase.