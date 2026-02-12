Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Funniest Scene Is One You Might Have Missed

It should immediately be acknowledged that "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is, perhaps more than anything, a comedy series. /Film previously calculated the volume of the show's outright comedy episodes, and found that they represented more than a quarter of the series. These episodes are all delightful, but "Strange New Worlds" might have gone a little overboard, pushing the franchise into something more whimsical than it had ever been before. Spock (Ethan Peck) is depicted as a more emotional, passionate, romantic, and comedic character than he had ever been before. The tone of the series is mostly very light, the war and horror episodes notwithstanding.

This was especially true in the episode "Four-and-a-Half Vulcans." The episode contrived a reason for Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Uhura (Celia Rose-Gooding), Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush), and Lieutenant Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) to be genetically transformed into Vulcans for a very specific rescue mission. The genetic juice used to transform them was extrapolated from Spock's own neurochemicals, so the Enterprise quartet didn't just grow pointed ears, but developed ultra-Vulcan personalities as well. The bulk of the episode was a comedy of manners, wherein the four new Vulcans had to interact with their fellow crewmates with all-new Vulcan attitudes.

In order to deal with the crisis, Commander Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) calls in an expert, the Vulcan Doug, played by star comedian Patton Oswalt. Doug is a curious creation, as he was obsessed with human culture, and allowed himself to feel (sporadic) passion. The interactions between Spock and Doug are light and funny. They were so funny, in fact, that the showrunners added a post-credits scene of Peck and Oswalt seemingly riffing, in character, on the foibles of humanity. Because it ran after the show's credits, it's possible many Trekkies missed it.