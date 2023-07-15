Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Knows That Vulcans Are Not Robots [Exclusive]

For all their fancy technology, supremely advanced philosophical ideals, and blissfully post-capitalist societies, "Star Trek" characters are really not all that different from you and me. In "Strange New Worlds" alone, you have characters like Anson Mount's Captain Christopher Pike who spends his downtime off the clock rocking an apron while cooking up his latest meal. Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush), meanwhile, would rather face the most impossible medical emergency than confront her most vulnerable and innermost feelings. And Ethan Peck's Spock? Well, even the emotionally distant half-human/half-Vulcan feels the pressure of impressing his future in-laws at a make-or-break ritualistic dinner with his fiancée T'Pring (Gia Sandhu) on board the Enterprise.

The latest laugh riot of an episode, titled "Charades," aired this week and proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that the cast and crew behind "Strange New Worlds" understand these characters just as well as the most hardcore Trekkies in the fandom.

In an exclusive interview, /Film's Jacob Hall had the chance to speak to episode director Jordan Canning about how she managed to devote an entire hour to Spock's internal struggle between his human and Vulcan halves, expertly literalizing that tug-of-war raging inside him as only "Trek" can do. On an away mission with Nurse Chapel gone horribly wrong, an ancient alien civilization decides to help Spock out of a jam ... by genetically erasing any trace of his Vulcan self. This sudden identity crisis — and all the human emotions that follow — wouldn't even be so bad, if only the most important Vulcan dinner of his and T'Pring's lives wasn't coming up.

That's right, "Strange New Worlds" stole a trope right out of every rom-com and upstaged the classic awkward family dinner scene with one about an unwelcome, half-human boyfriend. Here's how.